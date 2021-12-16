La Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE revisite l'icône des parquets de 1982 avec une version entièrement noire ou blanche à porter au quotidien. Ce modèle classique conserve la résistance, le confort et l'amorti Air-Sole qui ont fait son succès.
Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike. En savoir plus.
4.9 Étoiles
M A. - 16 déc. 2021
They are amazing 😻
Lea M. - 10 nov. 2021
never out of style, love my af1s
J A. - 08 nov. 2021
My son loves his new shoes. He’s a tall 8 year old so maybe it doesn’t relate or matter, but the top velcro on each shoe are at the end. Thus, it’s barely able to stay connected, if at all. He has about a half inch in front of his toes. Anyway, he’s had Nike a lot and maybe it’s just a fluke thing. Otherwise, they’re great!