      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE

      Chaussure pour Enfant plus âgé

      144.95 CHF

      Blanc/Blanc
      Noir/Noir

      La Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE revisite l'icône des parquets de 1982 avec une version entièrement noire ou blanche à porter au quotidien. Ce modèle classique conserve la résistance, le confort et l'amorti Air-Sole qui ont fait son succès.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir
      • Article : DH2933-001

      Taille et coupe

      Avis (9)

      4.9 Étoiles

      • M A. - 16 déc. 2021

        They are amazing 😻

      • love AF1

        Lea M. - 10 nov. 2021

        never out of style, love my af1s

      • My 8 yo Loves Them (Velcro a bit tight though)

        J A. - 08 nov. 2021

        My son loves his new shoes. He’s a tall 8 year old so maybe it doesn’t relate or matter, but the top velcro on each shoe are at the end. Thus, it’s barely able to stay connected, if at all. He has about a half inch in front of his toes. Anyway, he’s had Nike a lot and maybe it’s just a fluke thing. Otherwise, they’re great!