      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 QS

      Chaussure pour Homme

      199.95 CHF

      Venise/Blanc sommet
      Chocolat/Crème

      Une conception faisant écho aux années 1980, des détails audacieux et un style 100 % basketball complètent le rembourrage confortable à mi-hauteur de la cheville et la fermeture à scratch. Et si cela ne suffit pas, le cuir nubuck en velours et le daim synthétique lui confèrent une finition premium.

      • Couleur affichée : Chocolat/Crème
      • Article : DM0107-200

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike. En savoir plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Avis (1)

      4 Étoiles

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - 24 août 2022

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!