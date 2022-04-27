Passer au contenu principal
      Matières durables

      Nike AeroBill Tailwind

      Casquette de running

      29.95 CHF

      Bien notés
      Blanc
      Noir

      Parachevez votre look estival avec la casquette Nike AeroBill Tailwind.Les perforations au laser placées aux endroits stratégiques optimisent la respirabilité sur les empiècements avant et latéraux, tandis que son action anti-transpirante vous permet de rester au sec en tout confort sur les chemins.Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc
      • Article : BV2204-100

      Taille et coupe

      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      • Confortable et respirante, mais trop petite

        7268167f-0fa4-4e20-9c18-47468dcfee27 - 27 avr. 2022

        Très belle matière, douce et légère. La respirabilité est très bonne, mais la taille est vraiment petite. De ce fait, la casquette épouse trop la tête ce qui vous donne un look assez étrange quand vous la porter. Un peut comme si vous vous aviez emprunter la casquette de votre enfant. Aussi, si vous avez beaucoup de cheveux, ce n'est sans doute pas le meilleur choix. Je l'ai offerte à ma compagne, elle en est très heureuse.

      • Not as good as previous cap

        B A. - 05 déc. 2021

        I ordered this cap in white as I already own one which is great. It serves many purposes when i go running, to shield my head from the cold and allows me to be seen in dark winter months and keep my head cool in the summer months whilst shielding my head from the sun. Its a great cap but the the latest one is not as good as the older version. the Velcro strap should be the same colour as the cap. not black. the the older one had better material inside for wicking sweat away, Looks like Nike are cutting costs in production but still selling at the same premium price.

      • Not enough hook where needed.

        asiln28 - 24 sept. 2021

        The hat is lightweight, which is great for running in hot weather. My issue with the hat (and I purchased one in white and one in yellow) is that there is not enough velcro on the back to create a snug fit! I got the hats specifically because they were the velcro adjusting type, which usually makes getting the correct fit very quick and easy. However, even though the band pulls through far enough, there is too much "hook" and not enough "loop."