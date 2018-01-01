There's a reason treadmills are often deemed "dreadmills." (We'll give you a hint: It's not because every run you perform

on them is really exciting.) Hopping on this go-to cardio machine and running at a steady pace on a steady incline for a steady

30 minutes can be, yawn… a total snooze-fest. But that doesn't mean you can't have fun—or get a really great workout

in—indoors, especially when the weather outside is frightening. We asked NRC Coach Jessica Woods, who also leads classes

at the Mile High Run Club (milehighrunclub.com) in NYC, for some ways to beat treadmill boredom this season.