Now the world-class marathoner regularly cooks meals from scratch, using whole foods,

especially during race season. "Runners need to be fuelling up for their long runs by eating

really nutrient-dense, nourishing foods that contain a lot of good, high-quality fats, rather

than stressing out about following the latest diet trends", says Kopecky.

The two friends recently teamed up to create a cookbook designed for runners,

Run Fast, Eat Slow [runfasteatslow.com] (Autumn 2016, Rodale), which features many of

Shalane's personal pre-race favourites, including these three recipes. They all contain

a good mix of carbs, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals and tons of flavour to help push you

through your miles.

Note: You should never try anything new on (or the night before) race day—

practise eating these meals before your long training runs and see how your

body responds first.