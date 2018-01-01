RUN 7:
RUN WILDWELCOME TO THE WILD SIDE OF RUNNING.
Sometimes you’ve got to channel your inner spirit animal to run as fierce, fast, and
free as you can. We’re talking full-on beast mode. Today’s run is going to focus on
incorporating some more serious speed play into your routine. Don’t worry—you’re
going to love it.
WHAT TO EXPECTAs you’ve learned, Fartlek workouts are when you alternate between various speeds within the same run.
Just as in Run 2, this workout will challenge you to switch gears throughout the course of your run,
teaching your body how to be comfortable at faster (and slower) paces.
WORKOUTRun hard and fast for 1 minute. Then recover (run easy or stand still and concentrate on your
breathing—whatever it takes for you to be ready to rock it afterward) for 1 minute. Repeat 5 times.
TIPDon’t fight your fast. It’s okay to push it. Sure, you may feel it a little when you’re finished, but it’s perfectly
natural to run fast, and it will only make you stronger. Just relax, listen to your body and run wild.
NEXT RUN: MILE MUNCHEROnce again, it’s time to go long. That’s right, you’re going to be
eating some serious miles. This is your milestone run.