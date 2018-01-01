At the first team camp, the science team introduced hydration and nutrition strategies,



which have been regularly adjusted month by month. Skin temperatures and sweat



rates were monitored. Fit details for the revolutionary Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite shoe



and race day apparel were obsessed over.



And the closer we get to the attempt, the more important temperature becomes for our team.



For the success of Breaking2, the most important temperature reading is the difference



between the body’s internal core temperature and skin temperature. This is known as



the temperature gradient.



"We’re looking at what core body temperature does in relation to skin temperature and



we want those two numbers to be as far apart as possible", Brad Wilkins Director of the



NXT Generation Research team in the Nike Sports Research Lab said. "That means that



the gradient, the temperature gradient, from the core to your skin is really high".



In order to maintain a high temperature gradient for each runner, the team is focusing on



optimising the environmental conditions for race day. During our half marathon test event,



internal and external monitors were used to measure core temperature and skin temperature,



respectively. This provided the constant data needed to understand the impact of thermal



factors on each athlete’s performance. To try and optimise for temperature, cloud cover



and wind, the race will happen over a three day "launch" window. Over that three-day



window, the team will pick the optimal morning for the race. This should maximise the



core to skin gradient, allowing for the least impact of thermal factors on the athletes’



performance outcomes.



Another important factor that is affected by environment is hydration. Throughout training,



the team weighed runners before and after their runs, which tells the team how much



water each individual runner has lost through sweat. Then, our team observed how the



body of each runner responded to their respective fluid strategies—a carefully crafted



sugar-water liquid mixture. This mixture continues to be customised to each athlete’s



sweat rate and will evolve as we approach race day.



Other tests, like muscle imaging, showed how much sugar was in the muscle of the



athletes. This was crucial, because sugars could help the runners avoid the burnout that



is synonymous with the marathon. Or, taking in too much could upset their stomach and



throw them off their game.