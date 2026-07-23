All Products

(4752)
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
CHF 105
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
11% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Coming Soon
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
CHF 37
USMNT 2026 Match Home
USMNT 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
CHF 185
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed Square-Neck Tank Top
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed Square-Neck Tank Top
CHF 85
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 320
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
28% off
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Coming Soon
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
28% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
29% off
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
CHF 40
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
CHF 40
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
+10
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
CHF 30
Canada 2026 Match Home
Canada 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 185
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185