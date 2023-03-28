Skip to main content
      Men's Knee Length Basketball Shorts

      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54 Men's Shorts
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      CHF 55
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Woven Shorts
      CHF 45
      Miami Heat Icon Edition
      Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Miami Heat Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 85
      Milwaukee Bucks
      Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Milwaukee Bucks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 85
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 85
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 85
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5 Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      CHF 37
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      CHF 33
      Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
      Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 84.95
      New York Knicks City Edition
      New York Knicks City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      New York Knicks City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 85
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      CHF 57
      Nike Standard Issue
      Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike Standard Issue
      Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      CHF 75
      Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Swingman
      Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Swingman Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Swingman
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 84.95
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      CHF 64.95
      Jordan Jumpman Diamond
      Jordan Jumpman Diamond Men's Shorts
      Sold Out
      Jordan Jumpman Diamond
      Men's Shorts
      CHF 59.95
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Fleece Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Fleece Shorts
      CHF 80
      Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
      Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 85
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      CHF 45
      Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
      Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 85
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      Brooklyn Nets City Edition 2020
      Brooklyn Nets City Edition 2020 Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sold Out
      Brooklyn Nets City Edition 2020
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 84.95
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Woven Shorts
      Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Golden State Warriors City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 85