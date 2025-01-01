Toddler & new baby gift sets: supporting future sports stars
They're never too young to find a passion for play—which is why our baby gift sets cater to the smallest athletes. Cotton-rich fabrics and breathable styles help keep them cosy as they snooze, crawl and take their very first steps. Plus, sweat-wicking technology moves moisture away from their skin to ensure it can evaporate fast, keeping your baby dry. Our stretchy fabric supports their every move and gives them a free feeling, so there's nothing holding them back from an active day. You'll find premium Nike Swoosh branding on our toddler gift sets, with fun details to make playtime even more enticing.
Keep future sports stars looking fresh in a new baby gift set, featuring a matching bodysuit, beanie hat and booties. Snap-tape closures along the shoulder and bottom inseam make dressing and changing simple. Meanwhile, fold-over cuffs provide a snug fit to help clothing stay comfortably in place. Easy-to-wash fabrics mean our newborn clothing sets can be worn time and again, while durable construction means pieces retain their shape, too. Look out for sets featuring snuggly blankets with a fleecy brushed texture that feels soft against their skin.
Our newborn gift sets come in a range of colours and designs, so they can match their family and friends or develop their own unique style. Metallic details add a touch of shine, while contrast stitching gives a contemporary look. Relaxed shapes give them plenty of space to move around, and flexible waistbands ensure a comfortable fit.
Looking to safeguard the future of our planet? Search for our Sustainable Materials tag when you're browsing our baby clothes gift sets. This means we've used fabrics such as recycled polyester—spun from old fishing nets, plastic bottles and carpets—to make the clothing. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport.