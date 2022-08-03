Skip to main content
      Stash Duffel (21L)

      Lightweight and packable, the Nike Stash Duffel offers quick storage when you need it and packs down small when you don't. The front zipped pocket provides secure small-item storage and turns inside out to store the backpack quickly. Large enough for a change of clothes and shoes, it's perfect for the gym and overnighters. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (1)

      1 Stars

      • No structure. thin and flimsy

        rockyk863373507 - 04 Aug 2022

        I fell in love with the shape of this bag and had a high expectations. But it looked nothing like the pic. Returning.