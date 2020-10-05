Skip to main content
      Nike Club Team

      Roller Bag (120L)

      CHF 79.95

      The Nike Club Team Roller Bag is designed with wheels and an adjustable handle for easy carrying. It has ample storage for all of your gear.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA5199-010

      Reviews (3)

      5 Stars

      • Sac solide

        S U. - 05 Oct 2020

        De très bonne qualité et la livraison très rapide

      • Well worth the money

        N E. - 21 Sept 2020

        Quality bag, decent amount of space for my football coaching gear and with the added wheels makes carrying around easy. Could do with a bigger zipped compartment though.

      • Gute Qualität und sehr geräumig. Macht einen stabilen Eindruck

        I N. - 10 Sept 2020

        Gute Qualität und sehr geräumig. Macht einen stabilen Eindruck. War allerdings noch nicht im Einsatz. Rollen sehen auch stabil aus.