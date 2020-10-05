The Nike Club Team Roller Bag is designed with wheels and an adjustable handle for easy carrying. It has ample storage for all of your gear.
5 Stars
S U. - 05 Oct 2020
De très bonne qualité et la livraison très rapide
N E. - 21 Sept 2020
Quality bag, decent amount of space for my football coaching gear and with the added wheels makes carrying around easy. Could do with a bigger zipped compartment though.
I N. - 10 Sept 2020
Gute Qualität und sehr geräumig. Macht einen stabilen Eindruck. War allerdings noch nicht im Einsatz. Rollen sehen auch stabil aus.