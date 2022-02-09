The Nike City Rep TR is a versatile shoe that brings durability and flexibility to your active lifestyle. Rubber tread gives you grip on a range of surfaces, while foam cushioning keeps your foot comfortable—during outdoor workouts and through the rest of your day.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
4.5 Stars
97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 Feb 2022
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them
MaevaR55539010 - 01 Feb 2022
Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.