Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. A hard shell creates low-profile coverage and has a foam back for comfort.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
3.8 Stars
Martin C. - 08 Dec 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
AHMADGIB - 16 Apr 2021
its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size
J O. - 24 Aug 2020
They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.