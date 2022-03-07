Don't be fooled by its small size, the Nike Brasilia JDI Backpack is plenty spacious.With zipped pockets, water bottle storage and comfy straps, this bag is easy to carry for your daily adventures.
95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 Mar 2022
I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!
A N. - 20 Oct 2021
Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.
C R. - 04 Oct 2021
Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!