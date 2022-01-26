Styled for the '70s.Loved in the '80s.Classic in the '90s.Ready for the future.The Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature now delivers a timeless design made from at least 20% recycled content by weight.We replaced the leather upper, an environmentally intensive material, with an unbelievably crisp, partially recycled synthetic leather.
4.3 Stars
MaKenzie - 26 Jan 2022
I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!
RainbowMoon - 31 Dec 2021
This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.
MamaMac - 30 Dec 2021
These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!