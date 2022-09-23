Skip to main content
      Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2

      Women's Road Racing Shoes

      CHF 384.95

      Once you take a few strides in the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, you'll never look at your favourite pair of old racing shoes the same way again. These rocket ships are made to help shave precious time off your personal records without surrendering the foundation you need to go the full distance. A thick, lightweight support system marries the 2 worlds of comfort and speed in holy running matrimony. Enjoy the greatest energy return of all our racing shoes while you chase your personal bests and leave the competition in the dust.

      • Colour Shown: Total Orange/Bright Crimson/Ghost Green/Black
      • Style: DN3559-800

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

      Reviews (3)

      3.7 Stars

      • 11195556284 - 23 Sept 2022

        Incredible so light weight and comfortable I went up half a size compared to my normal running shoes

      • Favorevoli alla disgregazione suola

        35cfed7c-e1e1-42a5-a8ee-f62ff7853953 - 14 Sept 2022

        Comprate alla Nike store Di Hong Kong a maggio usata solo 3 volte ma è da buttare Per quello che costano è davvero Pazzesco che non abbiate fatto test di verifica

      • Love the review

        asdrubale223416605 - 09 Sept 2022

        Bought this last month. Probably best shoes I've ever bought. Great for playing too.