      Nike Air More Uptempo '96

      Men's Shoes

      CHF 234.95

      Bring original hoops style back to the streets with the Air More Uptempo. Crumpled leather accents and energetic pops of Action Grape put a fashion-forward twist on the '90s icon whose graffiti-styled graphics have always been a bold, off-court fave. Visible Air cushioning delivers the comfort you need, while elastic straps over the tongue keep your style sharp whether you rock them laced or unlaced.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Metallic Gold/Action Grape
      • Style: DV1879-001

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

