      Taking the classic look of heritage Nike Running into a new realm, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day brings you a fast-paced look that's ready for today's world.A true nod to the past with a design made from at least 20% recycled material by weight, it keeps the retro athletics aesthetic alive.A new Air window energises the look, mixing head-turning style with unbelievably soft cushioning.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Metallic Silver/White
      • Style: DC4025-001

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 Jan 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 Jan 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.

      • Most comfortable Nike shoes

        D G. - 09 Jan 2022

        After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.