      Air Jordan 12 Low

      Golf Shoes

      CHF 284.95

      Michael Jordan's game-winning classic returns—and this time, it's built for golf. The AJ12 Low gears up for the course with a springy full-length Zoom Air unit, plus a hybrid outsole with integrated traction and 7 removable spikes. Sunrise-inspired stitch lines on the upper recall the original '96 design and the biggest moments in that season's title run (remember MJ's buzzer beater in Game 1?). With legendary looks and all-star features, there's nothing stopping you from hitting the back 9. Time to get swinging.

      • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/Varsity Red/French Blue
      • Style: DH4120-101

