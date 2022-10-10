Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Force 1 Crater Next Nature

      Older Kids' Shoes

      CHF 134.95

      Legend. Icon. What else? Too many words can describe the Nike Air Force 1. Originally a star on the basketball court, the AF-1 is a streetwear fave today. This version is made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight. Plus, the rubber sole is made from some Nike Grind, which is recycled waste (i.e., the scraps) from the footwear manufacturing process.

      • Colour Shown: White/Volt/Black/Light Bone
      • Style: DH8695-101

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 Crater Next Nature.