      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Men's Shoes

      CHF 169.95

      Pure Platinum/University Red/White/Game Royal
      White/University Red/Sail/Game Royal

      The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, this hoops original puts a fresh spin on what you know best: durable construction, stitched leather overlays and clean finishes. Small touches of colour pop against the iconic white upper for vibrant visual contrast, while Nike Air cushioning helps keep every step feeling fresh.

      • Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/University Red/White/Game Royal
      • Style: DX2660-001

