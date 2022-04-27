Top off your warm-weather look with the Nike AeroBill Tailwind Cap.Laser perforations strategically optimise breathability on the front and side panels, while moisture-wicking comfort helps you stay dry on the trail.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.
4.3 Stars
7268167f-0fa4-4e20-9c18-47468dcfee27 - 27 Apr 2022
Très belle matière, douce et légère. La respirabilité est très bonne, mais la taille est vraiment petite. De ce fait, la casquette épouse trop la tête ce qui vous donne un look assez étrange quand vous la porter. Un peut comme si vous vous aviez emprunter la casquette de votre enfant. Aussi, si vous avez beaucoup de cheveux, ce n'est sans doute pas le meilleur choix. Je l'ai offerte à ma compagne, elle en est très heureuse.
B A. - 05 Dec 2021
I ordered this cap in white as I already own one which is great. It serves many purposes when i go running, to shield my head from the cold and allows me to be seen in dark winter months and keep my head cool in the summer months whilst shielding my head from the sun. Its a great cap but the the latest one is not as good as the older version. the Velcro strap should be the same colour as the cap. not black. the the older one had better material inside for wicking sweat away, Looks like Nike are cutting costs in production but still selling at the same premium price.
asiln28 - 24 Sept 2021
The hat is lightweight, which is great for running in hot weather. My issue with the hat (and I purchased one in white and one in yellow) is that there is not enough velcro on the back to create a snug fit! I got the hats specifically because they were the velcro adjusting type, which usually makes getting the correct fit very quick and easy. However, even though the band pulls through far enough, there is too much "hook" and not enough "loop."