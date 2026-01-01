ACG Pegasus Trail By You
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
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Run your scenic miles in cushioned comfort and customised colours. That's what the ACG Pegasus Trail By You is for. This shoe is made for the trails with the responsiveness you know from the road—now with personalisation to showcase your creativity. We made sure it has the grip you need for traction on wet terrain. And the fit? A wider forefoot gives your toes extra wiggle room.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IQ8040-900
- Country/Region of Origin: China
ACG Pegasus Trail By You
Run your scenic miles with cushioned comfort and grippy traction.
Run your scenic miles in cushioned comfort and customised colours. That's what the ACG Pegasus Trail By You is for. This shoe is made for the trails with the responsiveness you know from the road—now with personalisation to showcase your creativity. We made sure it has the grip you need for traction on wet terrain. And the fit? A wider forefoot gives your toes extra wiggle room.
Engineered mesh upper
Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability. With a variety of overlay colour options, there's no limit to your creativity.
ReactX foam midsole
This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.
High-Traction Outsole
Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions. Plus, multiple colour options let you pick your palette.
Re-designed toe box
Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort all the miles long. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.
Make It Personal
Your initials? A nickname? Your goal PB? Get creative on the tongue of each shoe.
Nike By You Details
- Weight: approx. 247g (women's UK 5.5)
- Heel-to-toe drop: 8mm
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IQ8040-900
- Country/Region of Origin: China
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This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.