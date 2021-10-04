Fast, rugged and just as at home in the city as it is in deserts, canyons and mountains, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low is ready for whatever you throw at it.The lightweight Ripstop and synthetic upper is durable and airy, while the easy-to-cinch lacing system adds on-the-go personalisation.The sticky rubber outsole brings crag-inspired traction as the soft Nike React foam sole delivers undisputed comfort whether you're pounding the pavement in the city wilds or leaping rock to rock in Joshua Tree.
5 Stars
I A. - 04 Oct 2021
Unbelievably comfortable fantastic for the gym.