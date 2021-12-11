Skip to main content
      Nike ACG 'Kelley Ridge' 2.0

      Crew Socks

      CHF 34.95

      The Nike ACG 'Kelley Ridge' Socks deliver the comfort you want in a crew silhouette. Warm material mixes with an anatomical design for the right fit in cooler temperatures. Breathable and plush, they're designed to help you step out in confidence.

      • Colour Shown: Cool Grey/Light Bone
      • Style: DA2599-065

      • Not disapointed

        3761522079 - 11 Dec 2021

        I've wanted to check out ACG socks for awhile and I'm a fan. Wasn't sure on the sizing since I normally wear a 12. I went with the L 8-12 and they fit perfect.