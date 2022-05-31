Cool, wet weather is just another excuse to explore. That's why we went to Iceland, to test and discover new ways for our gear to work for you. We designed a tee with a familiar feel and made from at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres.
The shirt looks amazing in person! The material is very comfortable and breathable. The colors are bright. Definitely will get a lot of good looks. I'm 6'0 220lb and ordered a size Large expecting a snug fit, and it actually runs big. Very roomy and comfortable!! Nike, please make more long-sleeve shirts like these!!! White with popping colors. I love it!