Trained Podcast: Breaking Performance Barriers

Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike's "Trained" podcast series explores the cutting edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights and trends from industry experts in the training world.



Join Ryan as he chats to Brett Kirby, a human performance scientist at the Nike Sport Research Lab and a leading physiologist on Breaking2: the first attempt at breaking the two-hour mark for a full marathon. In this episode, Brett and Ryan discuss moonshot goals and how to stay hungry, even in the face of failure, plus Nike's passion for redefining what the human body is capable of and the importance of keeping an open mind in order to do what's never been done before.