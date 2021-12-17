Styled By: Megan Rapinoe

"I like to clash", Megan Rapinoe told us on a recent trip to the Nike campus near Portland, Oregon.

She was talking about clothes, but that same gutsy mentality applies to Megan's outstanding performance in tough matches and the courageous way she leads challenging conversations off the pitch as well.

When it comes to style, Megan's a believer that what you wear can be part of a larger dialogue too. "Being a bit more expansive in the way that women are allowed to be—it's just opened up the door for everyone", she says.

A few weeks later at her Seattle home, we photographed Megan in a series of looks that she styled, mixing her latest favourites from Nike with items from her own wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see the looks and shop Megan's faves.