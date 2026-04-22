4 Expert-Backed Tips for Running in Cold Weather

Your warm-weather pace may feel more challenging in cold weather, especially if there's snow on the ground to slow your stride.

Cold air also poses unique challenges for your cardiorespiratory system. "Inhaling cold air increases airway resistance and might cause airway irritation, causing breathing to feel more difficult", said Dennis Colón, P.T., D.P.T., a doctor of physical therapy who treats endurance runners. "In some runners, airway irritation might also trigger mild bronchoconstriction". Bronchoconstriction is when the airway muscles tighten, making it hard to breathe.

Cold temperatures also affect muscle function. "Muscles may cool off in cold environments, taking longer to warm up to an efficient aerobic output", Colón explained. "This could result in a temporary decrease in aerobic capacity, increased reliance on anaerobic metabolism, and increase in perceived effort, particularly on windy days".

These effects on the cardiorespiratory system and muscles combine to tax your running performance temporarily.

"Instead of trying to match your typical pace when running in cold weather, use your heart rate or rate of perceived exertion to gauge the appropriate pace", said running coach Nicole Gainacopulos, a certified strength and conditioning specialist.