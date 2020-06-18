Prioritise Yourself Through Self-Care

"The best metaphor for this is how on an aeroplane, if there's an emergency, you're instructed to put on your own oxygen mask first before helping others", says Angela Duckworth, a University of Pennsylvania professor and author of Grit: The Power and Passion of Perseverance. "Before you can be available to anyone else, you need to make sure you've taken care of yourself with exercise, sleep, yoga, whatever refills your cup". It may seem obvious, but to build your grit—the stamina that helps you overcome obstacles in workouts and in life—it helps to come at the challenge fully charged.



The most common excuse for why someone can't fit in some self-care? "I'm too busy". But try telling that to football star Julie Ertz, an Olympian on the US World Cup team. She wakes up extra-early to make time for self-care every morning before her gruelling training sessions. "I'm naturally an early-riser, and I love it, because I have my coffee, go for a run and then read. It's my time in the morning", she says. "I love my own space to get right mentally. I think alone time really helps me get positive, assess where I am and where I need to be".



If you think the schedule for a football pro isn't demanding enough, in addition to her peaceful mornings, Ertz sets aside other times for additional self-care including swimming, gentle yoga, getting to bed early enough to clock nine hours of sleep, meditation and regular massages. "Massage is really relaxing, not just for my muscles—it's huge for my mind", Ertz says. All that time spent on self-care is equally important to Ertz's time on the training pitch—helping her perform her best.



If there's one thing to take away from Ertz's routine off the pitch, it's that self-care is actually selfless, not selfish. We challenge you to try incorporating more time to do what refuels you, and then notice if your workouts, your job and your relationships feel easier because you've made time to put on your own oxygen mask first. Also, consider this micro-change to easily slot more self-care moments into your busy day.



Make It a Habit: Try attaching one small self-care moment to something you do every day, like taking a deep inhale and exhale every time you stop at a red light, or focusing on your goals for the day while you eat breakfast instead of scrolling through social media. Each time you take a moment to refill your cup, make sure you congratulate yourself—you're doing the best thing for everyone in your life.