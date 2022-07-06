Bra By Michaela: Dance for Yourself

Bra by Michaela
Controlled Moves
This issue’s guest editor of Bra By, Michaela DePrince, straight talks about body issues holding us back. And shows us how dancing for yourself is done.
Michaela: People can stop dancing because of their breasts. They cave their shoulders in because they’re worried their breasts will distract. I’ve had moments where I’ve felt embarrassed about my body. But I want to feel free when I dance. There’s enough to think about with the moves.
Unlike classical dance, contemporary is completely 360 degrees. So, when I feel my way through the choreography, I like to be able to see every move my body makes. Which is why I love to wear not as much.
The freedom of contemporary dance means that you can really get lost in the movement – in a good way. Everything else slips away when you find your flow. I wish we could all be in that state more often, without body issues holding us back.
I love how this generation injects more personality into ballet rather than following a set role. It feels good, it feels empowering. I think we’re dancing for ourselves rather than for others – and I’m all behind this tide of women changing things up.
