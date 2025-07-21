Nike Metcon 10 brings lightweight agility and stability to functional fitness training

Erin Gleason, Nike senior product manager, said the design team thoroughly reviewed athlete feedback and thoughtfully considered the various elements of CrossFit and metabolic-conditioning programmes to understand how they could make the Metcon 10 more functional than its predecessors.

"We've been maniacally focused on our training athletes and their needs and then delivering innovation that solves their problems", Gleason shares. "I think what I'm most proud of with the product is that we truly listened to the athletes".

Based on what Gleason and her team heard, they knew the weight and mobility of the shoe needed to be improved without sacrificing stability. "Heavy lifting is a huge part of the programming in this space, but we also understand that you might go from doing barbell cleans or snatches into a one-block run", Gleason says. "If you're doing a heavy deadlift, you want a shoe that allows you to feel like you can perform that movement efficiently with the right mechanics, but a shoe that supports that can be really clunky and miserable to run in. So when designing the Metcon 10, we considered how the shoe could support the heavy load while also making it slightly more runnable for that part of the workout".