Air Jordan 1 2022 "Lost and Found" Chicago: The Inspiration Behind the Design

You already know what the Air Jordan 1 is all about. It's a staple of sneaker culture.

The Air Jordan 1, however, wasn't destined to be an all-time classic.

When it first debuted in 1985, there weren't grand expectations. Instead, there were critics loudly chirping about Nike's decision to give Michael Jordan a large sneaker deal before he played a single game and the rookie's choice to sign with a company that, up to that point, was best known for running shoes.

Jordan quickly flipped the narrative on the court by winning Rookie of the Year, averaging 28.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 5.9 APG in 1985 while donning Air Jordan 1s. MJ's meteoric rise propelled the Air Jordan 1, resulting in nationwide demand and making the sneakers a must-have for hoop heads.