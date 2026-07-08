Nike Ja 4: The Latest Stop on Ja's Footwear Journey
Product News
The Nike Ja 4 arrives in August 2026 with updated cushioning, traction and design features. Here's what changed from the Ja 3, how it sizes and where to buy it.
Quick Takeaways
- The Ja 4 is available from 13 August 2026, on Nike.com and at select retailers.
- The Ja 4 boasts several enhancements from the Ja 3, including a new TPU JA-Frame for stability, a change to the underfoot foam, a more responsive sockliner and the use of haptic to increase durability, plus many design updates.
- Nike is releasing five different Ja 4 colourways.
- The Ja 4 launches alongside '12 Time', a new silhouette that reflects the benefits hoopers have grown to expect from Ja's signature footwear for a lower price.
Ja Morant is back with a new sneaker drop, adding another building block to his unique footwear journey that will have defenders shaking in their shoes. The Nike Ja 4 is a basketball shoe built for guard style of play, designed around the superstar's explosive lateral game. There are several notable updates from the Ja 3, such as the underfoot shift from hybrid ZoomX foam to the Cushlon 3.0, which provides more stability and the new Ja Frame containment system to keep hoopsters feeling secure.
The Ja 4 releases on 15 August 2026, with five different colourways available, for $125—with upcharges for special executions. Here's everything to know.
Don't Sleep on the Ja 4
With every new iteration of the Ja Morant footwear line, there's a quest to have the shoe feel more like Ja, whose story of grit and perseverance inspires the next generation of hoopsters. From his humble South Carolina roots to recruitment by a mid-major university, the undersized baller has risen to the challenge every step of the way.
"Ja's presence outweighs his size, and we want today's kid to carry that same mentality. The grit and intensity he brings every time he steps on the floor becomes a connector for athletes who play with that same fire", said Monique Currie, Nike product manager.
Importantly, the Ja 4 is as much insight-led by Ja as its predecessors were. It's no wonder that the edgy, aggressive texture of the upper is a creative expression of Ja's explosive playing style. He's simply all over the shoe.
"It's more than a shoe," Currie said. "It's a movement and a moment—a chance for athletes to feel the confidence, grit and presence Ja carries the second he steps on the floor."
What's Changed from the Ja 3 to the Ja 4?
Despite the familiar approach, there are some clear differences between the Ja 4 and the Ja 3. One of the most notable updates is to the underfoot setup. Whereas the Ja 3 used hybrid ZoomX foam, the 4 has shifted to Cushlon 3.0 which, in combination with an elevated Super Critical Foam sockliner providing a responsive, explosive and stable ride. The TPU JA-Frame wraps around the foot, helping to keep you locked in for liftoff, quick cuts and attacking the basket.
The use of haptic creates a more textural appearance, provides more dimensionality and increases durability. The grippy precision traction pattern on the outsole is also inspired by the Ja logo—a more subtle representation than the prominent "JA" seen on the previous iteration of the shoe.
When it comes to design, the Ja 4 strikes a unique balance. The design team pursued a cleaner, more modern, performance-led and simpler approach to the latest iteration, while maintaining an edgy attitude using sharp angles. An integral part of this is the execution of the 'JA' logo in the shape of a tooth, inspired by his famous Bulldog movement.
"Everybody remembers Ja's skywalking moments, but there is that bulldog move—people tend to forget how explosive he is on the ground," said Leon Gu, Nike expert product designer. "So we wanted to bring that speed back into focus."
Packed with hidden messages and unique design elements, the latest addition to Ja's signature footwear line is designed with both veteran and rookie basketball players front and centre. 12 Time, a new silhouette that carries forward the key features that players have come to expect from Ja's signature footwear at a lower price, releases shortly after.
Ja 4 Release Info
The Ja 4 is set to release on 13 August 2026, and will be available on nike.com and at select retailers. 12 Time will release in early September 2026.
The shoe comes in five colourways at a cost of $125 a pair, with upcharges on special executions.
FAQs
What's new in the Nike Ja 4 compared to the Ja 3?
One of the biggest updates is to the underfoot foam, in order to provide athletes with more stability. The Ja 4 uses Cushlon 3.0, a shift from the hybrid ZoomX used on the Ja 3, that enables players to explode without hesitation and recover quickly. There are also critical updates made to the sockliner, a new TPU JA-Frame and other unique design elements.
Is the Nike Ja 4 good for guards?
The Ja 4 is built more for a guard style of play, but it's generally positionless, designed more so for a style of play than for a particular position.
How durable are Ja Morant's shoes?
The Ja 4 was built with a focus on long-lasting support with materials chosen for strength and durability.
Does the Ja 4 fit true to size?
Try a half-size up in order to allow for extra space in the forefoot.