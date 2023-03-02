What Is Nervous-system Regulation—And How Do You Do It?

So, nervous system regulation begs the question, what part of the nervous system are you trying to regulate, exactly?

When experts talk about nervous-system regulation, they're usually talking about creating a better balance between the sympathetic nervous system (associated with a "fight or flight" or "go go go" response) and the parasympathetic nervous system (involved in rest and recovery), said Arielle Schwartz, PhD, a clinical psychologist and yoga teacher.

Each of these systems is a component of the autonomic nervous system or the part of the peripheral nervous system that functions automatically without conscious awareness. And you need them both. The sympathetic nervous system has long garnered a bad rap for initiating the stress response. But it's also the reason you can run and dance. The parasympathetic nervous system allows you to rest up so you can do it all over again tomorrow.

Ideally, each system works together in harmony, like yin and yang. But you start to run into problems if you're constantly on high alert because continuous stress means continuous activation of the sympathetic nervous system. And, per a review in a 2016 issue of the journal Current Neuropharmacology, this can lead to inflammation that's associated with depression. Inflammation has long been linked to depression in a large body of research.

If you feel like you're zapped or burnt out, experts say that activating the vagus nerve (part of the parasympathetic nervous system that runs from your brain to your intestines) can help restore balance. This is because the nerve regulates our mood, lowers our heart rate and helps us rest.

"Many of us aren't trained to engage in practices that help us access the relaxation response of the parasympathetic nervous system", Schwartz said, noting that you need adequate rest and recovery for optimal athletic performance. "It is more difficult to flow or feel like you're in the zone when you aren't rested".

Here's how to activate the vagus nerve to create a more energised, less stressed state—perhaps you could even call it "regulated".