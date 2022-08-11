The Top Exercises and Stretches for Hip Mobility, According to Physical Therapists

Your hips power almost everything you do: walking, sitting down at your desk, sprinting up a hill, flowing through yoga poses. Because the hip joint is a ball-and-socket joint with a large range of motion, keeping the surrounding muscles mobile and strong is essential for moving with ease.

When the hip flexors, glutes, hamstrings or deep hip rotators become tight, your ability to access internal and external rotation and full hip extension can shrink. That limited range can impact performance, slow down your stride or increase injury risk, says André Williams, DPT. Whether you're a runner, a HIIT beginner or someone who simply wants to move with more ease, incorporating a few targeted mobility drills into your routine can significantly improve flexibility and functional strength.

These expert-approved hip mobility exercises help improve hip extension and rotation and full-body stability. Add a few to your dynamic warm-up or strength-training routine.