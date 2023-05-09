Greater Goods: The Nike Re-Creation Collection. Nike GB

“Our creative process is quite broad but we take each garment as it comes,” says Jaimus, as we sat down to discuss Greater Goods’ latest Nike Re-Creation collection, inspired by his native city. “The collection we’re making in the studio will be 20+ pieces and each one is ‘one of one’, but we also have a factory-made collection that we’ve designed beforehand, then handed off for production.” Consisting of two parts, it's a mix of lifestyle and sportswear items. And while the lifestyle collection is personally upcycled by Jaimus and his team, the athletic collection’s more complex fabrics also make for a closer collaboration with Nike. “Creating at a larger scale is a very new process for us, so we’ve had to design in a totally different way but with the support of Nike it’s been a smooth operation,” he adds.



The city of London also plays a huge role when it comes to inspiration. “I would say London style is very varied — anything goes,” he shares, “Whatever you’re into, London accommodates that.” This can also be seen in their Re-Creation collection, with unique pieces created with different styles in mind. In fact, some of Jaimus’ biggest inspirations come from the local creative community. “It’s always evolving, always working on new things. By just being involved in that space, getting inspiration through peers and people I know has been beneficial.”