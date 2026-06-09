9 Football Practice Drills to Improve Dribbling, Passing, Shooting and Conditioning

9 Soccer Practice Drills to Improve Dribbling, Passing, Shooting, and Conditioning
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A certified strength and conditioning coach shares soccer drills for players at every level. Practice two to three times per week and expect measurable improvement in touch, speed, and accuracy within a month.
Whether you’re a beginner or a professional athlete, improving in your sport takes practice — and soccer is no exception. Soccer is one of the only sports where players are restricted from using their hands (aside from the goalkeeper), and feet are the engine and foundation of the game. That means soccer players need to spend ample time on drills that can give them the skills needed for speed and accuracy.
Quick Takeaways:
- The article covers
nine drills across four skill areas: conditioning, dribbling, passing , and shooting.
- Coach Ben Fleming recommends practicing two to three times per week for 30 to 45 minutes per session.
- Players can expect to see improvements in ball control, touch, speed
, and accuracy within three to four weeks of consistent practice.
- Most drills require only a ball, cones
, and a wall or partner, making them accessible for solo practice.
- Drills scale in difficulty, making them suitable for both beginners and competitive players.
To help soccer players level up their play, soccer drills that focus on speed, agility, and footwork are key, said Ben Fleming, CSCCA- and USAW Level 1-certified coach, who's worked with soccer teams at colleges
For amateurs and seasoned vets alike, improvement begins with the basics. “A strong foundation, and understanding the basics, will beat fancy tricks any day of the week,” Fleming said. Read on to learn soccer drills that can boost your skills on the field.
The 4 Main Types of Soccer Drills
In order to move the ball up the field (and eventually score), it’s critical to dribble quickly, pass to teammates with precision, and shoot with power and accuracy.
A ball bounces, has flexibility, and can be slick at times, so it’s important for players to learn the feel and nature of the ball. In order to master these skills, Fleming said he recommends practicing drills in four areas — conditioning, dribbling, passing, and shooting — two to three times per week, for anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes.
“Dribbling, passing, and shooting are all valuable assets in the game of soccer, and all build on each other,” Fleming said.
Beyond learning new drills, it’s key to practice consistency to see ongoing improvements. “If you’re consistent, you can expect to see improvements every three to four weeks in your ball control skills or touch, speed, and accuracy.”
Below, check out dribbling, shooting, passing, and conditioning drills from Fleming designed to improve performance on the soccer field.
1. Cone Weaving Drill
This is a key dribbling drill to help improve ball control.
- Set up five to six cones in a line.
- Dribble in and out of the cones as fast as possible without knocking any cones over.
- Repeat five times.
How to progress the drill: Try to keep
2. Slalom Cone Weaver Drill
This dribbling drill involves using multiple planes of motion, which mimics an actual game.
- Set up five to six cones spaced out about 5 yards apart from one another, in a wide zigzag formation.
- Dribble the ball from one cone and diagonally to the next cone, ensuring the ball travels around the outside of each cone. Repeat until reaching the end of the formation.
- Repeat five times.
How to progress the drill: Narrow the gaps between cones as accuracy improves.
3. Fast Dribble Drill
This drill will help you learn how to dribble with speed while maintaining control. “Envision when you’re coming to a stop, like you’re looking up to find a teammate to pass to,” Fleming said.
- Set up five to six cones spaced 5 yards from one another.
- Dribble the ball as fast as possible 5 yards to the first cone, then come to a complete stop, placing your foot on top or in front of the ball.
- Repeat the same dribble to the next cone and stop.
- Continue down the line with speed and control.
- Repeat five times.
How to progress the drill:
4. Short Passing Drill
This is a common, fundamental soccer drill, as you need to pass to other teammates often in a game.
- Stand 5 yards away from a teammate or a wall. (Make sure you’re not in danger of hitting anyone or anything.)
- Using the inside of your foot, pass the ball to your partner or wall. Make sure the ball stays in contact with the ground throughout the pass.
- Once the ball is returned by a teammate or from the wall, stop it, then repeat.
How to progress the drill: Short passes can be made more difficult by holding onto the ball for less time and speeding up the rate at which you pass.
5. Long Passing Drill
This drill helps you work on passing longer distances with speed and control.
- Stand 15 to 20 yards away from a teammate or a wall.
- Using the top of your foot (which allows you to kick farther and with more power than using the side of the foot), pass the ball to your partner or kick it to the wall. Make sure the ball either stays in contact with the ground throughout the pass and has speed, or it lifts in the air. If you’re a beginner, start by keeping the ball on the ground until you master that.
- Each time you receive the ball on the ground or in the air, stop it before you pass it again.
How to progress the drill: This fundamental drill can also be made more challenging by adding speed, holding onto the ball for less time, and increasing the flight of the ball.
6. Passing on the Move Drill
Being able to pass while you're running is a fundamental skill in soccer, so this drill helps you refine that ability.
- Have a partner that can travel down the field with you or a wall across from you. Stand 5 to 10 yards away from either your teammate or the wall.
- Take a couple dribbles forward with the ball, then pass it to your partner or kick it to the wall, using the inside of your foot or laces as a gauge.
- Each time you pass the ball, make sure it stays in contact with the ground.
How to progress the drill: Level up this drill, adding in both speed and distance, by dribbling the ball faster and farther.
7. Still Ball Shooting Drill
This is a basic shooting drill that is particularly beneficial for taking penalty kicks.
- Stand in front of a goal or a wall, about 15 to 20 yards away, with the ball directly in front of you.
- Take one to two steps toward the ball, driving momentum by pushing hard off the ground with the non-shooting foot, and shoot using the inside of your foot or your laces. Make sure the ball stays to the far right or far left of an imaginary goalie in the middle.
- Focus on applying force to the ball with your foot. Aim toward the corner of the goal or target.
How to progress the drill: Add difficulty by taking a running start.
8. Ladder Drill
This is a conditioning drill that can help improve endurance and speed. It can be done daily and integrated into your pre-activity warm-up.
- Stand in front of an agility ladder, or cones or marked squares on concrete that are spaced about 5 yards apart from one another.
- Work your way in and out of the squares, stepping in and out of each one, or around or by the cones, shuffling through them.
- Move forward, backward, and side-to-side as quickly as possible.
How to progress the drill: Increase the number of times you work your way through the agility ladder.
9. Sprint Work Drill
Sprinting is a key component of soccer and builds strength and endurance, so this conditioning skill aims to improve your sprinting efficiency.
- Set up markers for a starting position and 5 -, 10-, and 15-yard distances.
- From the start position, perform a variation of all-out sprints beginning at the starting position.
- First, run to the 5-yard marker, then walk back to the starting position before running to the 10-yard marker. This exercise should resemble line drills.
- Repeat until fatigued.
How to progress the drill: Change the direction you start your sprints to add variety.
What Shoes Do You Need for Soccer Drills?
When doing drills, it's helpful to wear the same shoes as you would for a game. You need traction and stability that allow for fast passing and sudden sprints. That's why Nike developed its Mercurial line, to provide both speed and power, while also featuring lightweight construction.
- Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 is the lightest Nike soccer boot, with FlyLite plate technology that reduces weight but still features a sock-like fit and Chevron studs on the sole for traction for sudden direction changes in tight spaces.
- Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 is the fastest Nike soccer boot, designed for sprints at maximum speed with an Air Zoom bag for powerful energy return. The Flyweave Ultra upper keeps your foot secure, and the Chevron studs allow for explosive acceleration in open spaces.
With the ability to pivot quickly for a ground pass, get traction for chip shots, and build power for a goal shot, you can progress your drills and your game more easily.
FAQs
What soccer drills can I do alone?
If you're looking for soccer drills to do solo, even in a backyard, any of the nine drills above can be done on your own, even those focused on passing the ball.
How often should I practice soccer drills?
Practicing drills two to three times per week can help you improve quickly. In terms of which drills to choose, it's helpful to focus on one option from the four main types: conditioning, dribbling, passing, and shooting.
What equipment do I need for soccer practice drills?
Most drills require only a ball, cones, a wall or partner, and an agility ladder if you're doing ladder drills. For sprinting, you don't need any equipment, only appropriate shoes.
How do you kick a soccer ball with your weaker foot?
Being able to kick with either foot will bolster your performance and offer you more adaptability, so it's worth taking the time to practice with your non-dominant foot. Make an effort to do more drills with that foot, and be sure to lock the ankle as you kick to create more power.