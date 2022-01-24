4 Tips on How to Exercise During Your Period

If you're susceptible to premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms, exercise can be an effective remedy. When you exercise, you increase the levels of specific neurotransmitters—including endorphins, dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine—that are associated with boosting feelings of happiness and calmness.



Endorphins, for example, act on something called the opiate receptors in our brains to help reduce the perception of pain and, instead, boost feelings of happiness and well-being. Research has demonstrated that exercise allows for the release of endorphins. So if you struggle with mood or painful cramps while on your period, exercise can make you feel better at a biochemical level.



The findings from one study suggest that exercising for just 45 to 60 minutes, at least three times a week, during menstruation may provide a significant reduction in dysmenorrhoea, aka severe pain from period cramps.



Oestrogen influences the production of certain neurotransmitters, particularly serotonin and dopamine. Because oestrogen is at its lowest at the beginning of your cycle, these essential chemical messengers are reduced.



Remember, serotonin and dopamine have both been linked to having positive effects on your mood. However, exercise can help boost those feel-good chemicals, as it leads to a release of both serotonin and dopamine, counteracting the effects of low oestrogen.



Another key benefit: when you get your heart rate up during exercise, you increase blood flow to the brain. This can help to lift brain fog, a common period symptom. Doing this first thing in the morning can clear the fog, setting you up better for a productive day.



In addition to the biochemical benefits, exercising during your period can make you feel better for other reasons. Sometimes when you're experiencing period-related symptoms, getting out of the house and moving your body can be a good distraction. Consider taking a break from whatever you're doing to get outside for a walk while listening to some music or an uplifting podcast. You'll notice this will help fight fatigue and boost energy levels.



If it's particularly hard for you to find motivation during your period, try working out with a friend. It's easy to let your period derail your workout plans, so adjust them and find ways to make it enjoyable instead of skipping them altogether.



Downloading an app with workouts created and led by experts can also help increase motivation.