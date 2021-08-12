When Gloria Kosgei, a lawyer in Eliud Kipchoge's hometown of Eldoret, Kenya, first met the legendary marathoner, he did something that surprised her: He introduced himself.

"The first time we met, he was extremely friendly. He said, 'Gloria, my name is Eliud'. He had to introduce himself. Who doesn't know Eliud?" she says, laughing.

Now a close friend of Kipchoge, Gloria revels in the runner's unassuming nature—a trait that has earned him adoration and respect in his home country and beyond.

"Everyone talks about his humility", says Gloria. "In Kenya, we have lots of great athletes, but to find an athlete of his class with his humility, that is something rare. He doesn't seek special treatment, he stands in line just like the rest of us. Eliud is a high-profile athlete, but he doesn't see himself that way. He tells you, 'I'm Eliud. There's nothing more'".