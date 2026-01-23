Cardio vs HIIT: What Are the Benefits of Each?

Cardio (Steady-State Cardio)

Traditional cardio keeps your heart rate elevated at a moderate, sustainable intensity, usually 50 to 80% of your max heart rate (MHR). This form of steady-state cardio is often performed for longer periods, typically 30 to 90 minutes.

Common cardio exercises include:

Cycling

Jogging or running

Walking

Swimming

Elliptical training

During aerobic exercise, your body uses oxygen to break down fat and carbohydrates for energy. Because oxygen is readily available, lactic acid does not accumulate quickly, allowing you to maintain the activity for extended durations.

HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training)

HIIT is a form of anaerobic exercise that pushes your effort to about 80 to 95% of your max heart rate. At this intensity, sustained movement isn't possible, so HIIT is performed in short intervals.

A typical HIIT workout alternates:

10 to 30 seconds of very hard effort

Followed by brief recovery periods

Almost any cardio movement can become a HIIT workout, including:

Sprinting

Stationary cycling or assault bike

Rowing

Full-body circuit training (push-ups, squats, bicycle crunches)

Because HIIT is performed in an oxygen-limited state, your body relies on glycolysis, breaking down muscle glycogen to produce ATP. This process creates lactic acid, which contributes to muscle burn and fatigue and forces rest.

The Afterburn Effect (EPOC)

HIIT creates a large oxygen deficit, known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). This "afterburn effect" means:

oxygen demand remains elevated after your workout

metabolic rate stays higher during recovery

total calorie burn extends beyond the session itself

This is one reason the HIIT vs. cardio for weight loss debate comes up so often.