Everything You Need to Know about Agility Ladders

If you're ready to improve your athletic abilities, warm up and get ready to add the following agility-ladder drills to your routine.

Milton advised performing each exercise for 20 to 30 seconds, taking 10 to 20 seconds between each exercise and taking two to three minutes of rest between sets to ensure neural recovery, aka give your brain a break. Additionally, if these movements are new to you and you find that you're messing up (which is OK, take your time!), Milton said to take a break and reset before attempting the movement again.

And don't forget about your form. Your trunk should be positioned over your legs rather than leaning laterally or too far forwards, maintaining tension in your core (think about engaging your abdominals), Milton said. Make sure you maintain a slight bend in the knees and keep the weight on your toes or the balls of your feet, as opposed to your whole foot or heels. This will allow you to be more agile and get off the ground quicker, which is the name of the game.

If a move is too advanced, modify it or focus on beginner movements, such as running with one foot through the ladder and forward high knees, always focusing on technique.

Check out a few agility-ladder exercises that Javens and Milton recommend.