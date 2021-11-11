8 Healthy Eating Tips for Runners

Getting enough water is a health rec that's easy to shrug off. After all, if you're thirsty, you drink, right? But for runners, hydration is a bit more complex than that.

As you sweat, you lose electrolytes and fluids that your body needs to function properly. This can happen quickly, and if you aren't replacing what's lost, you could be asking for trouble, says Brian St. Pierre, RD, the director of nutrition for Precision Nutrition. "One of the main causes for why people get injured athletically, regardless of sport, is dehydration and fatigue", he says. "If you can maintain hydration, you significantly reduce your risk of injury". (Research suggests dehydration could lower muscular endurance, upping your chances of a sprain or strain.)

To stay amped up and running strong, you need to keep your water reserves high before, during and after workouts. "Your body can't adapt to dehydration", says St. Pierre, "so to maximise your performance, your goal is to always be hydrated".

A good guideline for runners: Down 12 to 16 230ml glasses of water per day, especially on warm days when you're going to be exercising outside, says Maciel. If you're having trouble tossing back that much, you can eat more fruits and vegetables that contain large amounts of water, which can help up your fluid intake, adds St. Pierre.

Bring a water bottle with you on any run longer than 15 minutes, says Maciel, and take a few sips every 15 to 20 minutes. If you plan on pounding the pavement for more than 90 minutes, he recommends bringing a sports drink to restock electrolytes like sodium and potassium that you sweat out. On race day, take a swig of something every time you pass an aid station, even if it's just a tiny bit of water.

Speaking of race day, focus on staying well hydrated for the week leading up to it to keep fluid levels high. Waiting until the night before—or, worse, the day of—to drink more water isn't going to do much to reverse the performance-zapping effects dehydration may have had on your training up until that point, says Maciel.

Finally, don't forget to rehydrate after you complete a run or race. One way St. Pierre says you can help ensure you've replaced the fluids you've lost is to weigh yourself before a run, then again afterwards. The difference is roughly the amount you should aim to drink so you're ready to go for your next workout.