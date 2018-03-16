Store Locator

Nike Store La Defense

Puteaux, Île-de-France

Nike Store La Defense

Nike Store La Defense
15 Parvis De La Defense
Les Quatres Temps - Niveau Zero
92092 Puteaux
France
+33 1 41 45 60 05
+33 1 41 45 60 05
Sun
10:00AM – 9:00PM
Mon – Sat
10:00AM – 8:30PM
STORE SERVICES

View Events and Book Nike+ Sessions
Join a Nike+ Run Club

Services & Sessions

NIKE+ TRIAL ZONE: RUNNING

Put the product through its paces in a one-of-a-kind experience designed to test our innovation on the surface you run on to ensure the perfect fit for you.

Click&Collect

Click&Collect allows you to pick up your Nike.com package at a Nike store of your choice, offering long opening hours and convenient locations. You’ll be able to experience a great service, try your product, exchange/return it and have access to the best of Nike.

  • NikeLab P75

    0.3 miles away

    12 Rue des Hospitalières Saint-Gervais, 75004 Paris, France

    00 33 1530 12325

  • Nike Store Forum Les Halles

    0.4 miles away

    101 Porte Berger, Unit 6, 75001 Paris, France

    00033 1 40 13 70 80

  • Nike Store Citadium

    1.6 miles away

    50-56 Rue De Caumartin, 75009 Paris, France

    00 33 1401 60057

