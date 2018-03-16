Store Locator

Puteaux, Île-de-France
Put the product through its paces in a one-of-a-kind experience designed to test our innovation on the surface you run on to ensure the perfect fit for you.
Click&Collect allows you to pick up your Nike.com package at a Nike store of your choice, offering long opening hours and convenient locations. You’ll be able to experience a great service, try your product, exchange/return it and have access to the best of Nike.
Put the product through its paces in a one-of-a-kind experience designed to test our innovation on the surface you run on to ensure the perfect fit for you.
Click&Collect allows you to pick up your Nike.com package at a Nike store of your choice, offering long opening hours and convenient locations. You’ll be able to experience a great service, try your product, exchange/return it and have access to the best of Nike.
0.3 miles away
12 Rue des Hospitalières Saint-Gervais, 75004 Paris, France
00 33 1530 12325
0.4 miles away
101 Porte Berger, Unit 6, 75001 Paris, France
00033 1 40 13 70 80
1.6 miles away
50-56 Rue De Caumartin, 75009 Paris, France
00 33 1401 60057