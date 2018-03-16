Store Locator

Berlin, Berlin
Please note that this is a partner-managed Nike store. Nike.com orders can’t be returned in this store. Different policies and procedures may apply accordingly.
Put the product through its paces in a one-of-a-kind experience designed to test our innovation on the surface you run on to ensure the perfect fit for you.
Run your first, funnest and fastest miles with Nike+ Run Club. Join a Global community of runners and receive expert guidance from NRC Coaches and Pacers at every session.
0.5 miles away
12 Leipziger Platz, 10117 Berlin, Germany
0044 20 3479 5945
2.2 miles away
Tauentzienstraße 9, 10789 Berlin, Germany
0049 3026-398-2025
9.3 miles away
Ahrensfelder Chausse 17, 16356 Ahrensfelde-Eiche, Germany
+49 3097-992-2910