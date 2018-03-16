Nike Store Berlin Mitte

Berlin, Berlin

Welcome to

Nike Store Berlin Mitte

Store Locator

Nike Store Berlin Mitte
Hackescher Markt 2-3
10178 Berlin
Germany
0049 3028873732
0049 3028873732
Mon – Sat
10:00AM – 9:00PM
STORE SERVICES

Please note that this is a partner-managed Nike store. Nike.com orders can’t be returned in this store. Different policies and procedures may apply accordingly.

View Events and Book Nike+ Sessions
Join a Nike+ Run Club

Get Directions
Nikepin
Opens at 10:00am Get Directions
Hackescher Markt 2-3
10178 Berlin
Germany
Mon – Sat
10:00AM – 9:00PM
0049 3028873732
0049 3028873732

STORE SERVICES

Please note that this is a partner-managed Nike store. Nike.com orders can’t be returned in this store. Different policies and procedures may apply accordingly.

View Events and Book Nike+ Sessions
Join a Nike+ Run Club

Services & Sessions

NIKE+ TRIAL ZONE: RUNNING

Put the product through its paces in a one-of-a-kind experience designed to test our innovation on the surface you run on to ensure the perfect fit for you.

Nike+ Run Club

Run your first, funnest and fastest miles with Nike+ Run Club. Join a Global community of runners and receive expert guidance from NRC Coaches and Pacers at every session.

NIKE+ TRIAL ZONE: RUNNING

Put the product through its paces in a one-of-a-kind experience designed to test our innovation on the surface you run on to ensure the perfect fit for you.

Nike+ Run Club

Run your first, funnest and fastest miles with Nike+ Run Club. Join a Global community of runners and receive expert guidance from NRC Coaches and Pacers at every session.

Nearby Stores

  • Nike Store Berlin Leipziger Platz

    0.5 miles away

    12 Leipziger Platz, 10117 Berlin, Germany

    0044 20 3479 5945

  • Nike Store Berlin

    2.2 miles away

    Tauentzienstraße 9, 10789 Berlin, Germany

    0049 3026-398-2025

  • Nike Factory Store Berlin Eiche

    9.3 miles away

    Ahrensfelder Chausse 17, 16356 Ahrensfelde-Eiche, Germany

    +49 3097-992-2910

See all locations
Nearby Stores
Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map