AIR JORDAN XXXI "BLACK TOE"

The Air Jordan XXXI represents over three decades of Air Jordan innovation. The forward-thinking performance design is equipped with Zoom Air cushioning and FlightSpeed technology. The innovation is paired with a flexible Flyweave upper and premium leather heel to provide all-around cushioning and support. For its latest release, the Air Jordan XXXI harkens back to the glory days in a classic “Black Toe” colorway.

Available 7 January in Men's sizing on Nike.com.