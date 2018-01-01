IM WARENKORB
AIR JORDAN XXXI "BLACK TOE"

Zurück zum Launch-Kalender

AIR JORDAN XXXI "BLACK TOE"

JAN
7
EINFÜHRUNG: SAMSTAG, 7. JANUAR 2017, 16:00 Uhr CET

White 845037-108

The Air Jordan XXXI represents over three decades of Air Jordan innovation. The forward-thinking performance design is equipped with Zoom Air cushioning and FlightSpeed technology. The innovation is paired with a flexible Flyweave upper and premium leather heel to provide all-around cushioning and support. For its latest release, the Air Jordan XXXI harkens back to the glory days in a classic “Black Toe” colorway.

 

Available 7 January in Men's sizing on Nike.com.

