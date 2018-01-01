HOW-TO VIDEOS THE BEST SURFERS IN THE WORLD
BREAK DOWN THE TECHNIQUE BEHIND
THEIR SURFING.
HOW TO HYDROFOIL LIKE KAI LENNY
In this Hurley Surf Club How-To episode, Maui’s Kai Lenny shows you how to use open ocean swell and a hydrofoil to ride a wave forever.
HOW TO BACKSIDE TUBERIDE LIKE CARISSA MOORE
“The goal is to look relaxed. The best ones are usually those that look like they’re going to close out and end up backing off – you just have to commit.” – Carissa Moore.
In this Hurley Surf Club How To episode, the 3X World Champ breaks down how to get as deep as possible in the tube on your backhand.
HOW TO BACKSIDE SNAP LIKE KOLOHE ANDINO
From a young age, Kolohe was coached in technique from his father – former pro surfer, Dino Andino – and this has had a lasting effect on his form. His secret to keeping his backhand tight? Stay low, square up, turn down, repeat.
“For me, it was always about staying far back on my board. If you’re too far forward, you won’t be able to turn that tight of a radius,” says Kolohe.
In this Hurley Surf Club How To episode, California’s current best surfer breaks down one of the most functional turns in your repertoire – the backside snap.
HOW TO FRONTSIDE TUBERIDE LIKE ACE BUCHAN
For the 2013 Teahupo’o champion, the best tubes don’t require brakes. “I’ve tried to have an approach where I get into the wave deep so I don’t have to stall,” says Ace.
In this Hurley Surf Club How To episode, Ace shows us that the key to a good FS tuberide is timing, positioning and shaping your body to fit the tube. After that, it’s all about styling your way to the channel. Because, after all, tuberiding is like pizza. Even when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good. Make sure you celebrate.
HOW TO BACKHAND TAIL WHIP LIKE NAT YOUNG
“On your backside, it all starts with the bottom turn” says Nat.
In this Hurley Surf Club How To episode, the Santa Cruz native breaks down the Backhand Tail Whip with the help of 1988 World Champion, Barton Lynch. The key? Find the right section, and telegraph your punch.
HOW TO BACKSIDE CARVE
LIKE ACE BUCHAN
“Backside surfing actually didn’t come naturally for me,” says veteran World Surf League standout Ace Buchan. “It was something I had to work at and really think about.” Where did he land with his studies? Variety. The key to a distinct backhand is being able to read a section and unleash a maneuver that is as fresh as it is fitting.
In this Hurley Surf Club How To episode, the well-spoken technician from Avoca breaks down one of his signature turns — the backhand carve in the pocket. Set your bottom turn, find your angle and — once you start to rotate, “it’s almost like doing a frontside bottom turn, but at the top of the wave.”
HOW TO LAYBACK HACK
LIKE MICHEL BOUREZ
“I was actually pretty small growing up, but I played a ton of sports,” says Michel “Spartan” Bourez, arguably the most powerful surfer on tour. “Especially soccer. We played so much soccer and I was pretty fast. No one could catch me. But all that soccer ended up really building up my legs, which is where I think my power came from.”
Bourez says it was around 18 when he really started perfecting his technique. He didn’t have many videos for reference and rarely saw video of himself, but he did have plenty of local examples at his home spot of Papara in Tahiti, guys like Heifara Tahutini, Hira Teriinatoofa and Teva Zaveroni.
This How-To episode demonstrates one of the most blatant displays of force in performance surfing: the layback hack. Set yourself up for the right section, and lay on the PSI (Pressure Per Square Inch). “Layback carves are fun because there’s really no limit,” adds Bourez. “The harder you push, the better it looks."
HOW TO FRONTSIDE TUBERIDE
LIKE ROB MACHADO
“My favorite thing in surfing is going straight.” So says style icon and former Pipe Master Rob Machado, who’s logged more tube time than most ever to set foot on a surfboard. Machado is one of the few who make the extremely difficult look extremely easy, and his tuberiding — particularly on his forehand — is the best example of this gift. The secret? “There isn’t an obvious one,” he says. “But really the most critical thing is positioning. Where you take off and how you take off will most likely determine how you finish the wave. And the better your positioning, the easier it’s going to be for you.”
In this How-To episode, Machado shows us the mechanics behind a frontside tuberide on a 6-foot Teahupo’o runner. With insight from Rob and analyst Mike Parsons, watch and understand how much complexity there can be in one simple, straight line. Then go apply it to a straight line of your own.
HOW TO FRONTSIDE POWER
CARVES LIKE CARISSA MOORE
“I’ve always admired and studied true power surfers,” says three-time world champ Carissa Moore. “Guys like Pancho Sullivan, Taylor Knox and Kelly, that kind of rail-based surfing just doesn’t get old.”
To shape her rail game, Moore spent countless hours with Sullivan perfecting what is now recognized as female surfing’s most lethal power moves. While Carissa’s carve is deadly at just about any righthander, it’s best displayed at facey points like Bells, Rincon and Honolua Bay.
In this How-To episode, we break down the mechanics behind Carissa champion-caliber carve. Pay special attention to the rotation in the shoulders and the follow-through. It could mean the difference between a perfect arc and a turn for the worse.
HOW TO ALLEY OOP
LIKE KOLOHE ANDINO
“About two years ago in Portugal, I had an epiphany about doing big alley oops,” says World Surf League standout Kolohe Andino. “I saw John John [Florence] doing them one day, and noticed how low he’d coil before he hit the ramp. There was so much in that spring and wind-up and you’d see how much pop he’d get out of it. I tried that technique the next day and landed the biggest alley oop of my life.”
In this How-To episode, Kolohe talks us through what’s becoming one of surfing’s most preferred ways to fly: the alley oop. It’s functional, it can clear sections and — when timed correctly in the right wind — can push you higher than you’ve ever gone above the lip. Note Andino’s compression and use of the sideshore wind when he’s in the air. Use the elements to your advantage.