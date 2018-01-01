“I was actually pretty small growing up, but I played a ton of sports,” says Michel “Spartan” Bourez, arguably the most powerful surfer on tour. “Especially soccer. We played so much soccer and I was pretty fast. No one could catch me. But all that soccer ended up really building up my legs, which is where I think my power came from.”

Bourez says it was around 18 when he really started perfecting his technique. He didn’t have many videos for reference and rarely saw video of himself, but he did have plenty of local examples at his home spot of Papara in Tahiti, guys like Heifara Tahutini, Hira Teriinatoofa and Teva Zaveroni.

This How-To episode demonstrates one of the most blatant displays of force in performance surfing: the layback hack. Set yourself up for the right section, and lay on the PSI (Pressure Per Square Inch). “Layback carves are fun because there’s really no limit,” adds Bourez. “The harder you push, the better it looks."