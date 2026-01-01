  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Shorts

Pockets Training & Gym Shorts

(13)
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
$75
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
$110
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
$48
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Versatile Shorts
$75
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$60
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
$85
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
$115
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
$55
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Relaxed Shorts
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Relaxed Shorts
$85
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$80
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
14% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
$45