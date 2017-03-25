Men's Shoe

Jordan Formula 23

CAD 114.99
CAD 165
Sold Out:This colour is currently unavailable

The Jordan Formula 23 Men's Shoe takes its cues from the Air Jordan X, transforming an all-time classic into the modern look of Jordan with a minimal design and an ultra-comfortable fit.

  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Grey/White/Black
  • Style: 881465-021

ALL-DAY COMFORT AND SUPPORT


Lightweight Breathability

Mesh helps keep your feel cool and comfortable off the court.


Support for Every Step

Inspired by the Air Jordan X, stretch laces hug your foot for a comfortable, secure fit. A mudguard wraps around the shoe and connects to the laces to provide all-day support.


Plush Cushioning

Lightweight foam provides soft cushioning with every step.


More Details

  • Foam collar offers plush comfort
  • Foam midsole provides lightweight cushioning
  • Solid rubber outsole for traction and durability
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam