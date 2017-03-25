Men's Shoe
Jordan Formula 23
The Jordan Formula 23 Men's Shoe takes its cues from the Air Jordan X, transforming an all-time classic into the modern look of Jordan with a minimal design and an ultra-comfortable fit.
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Grey/White/Black
- Style: 881465-021
ALL-DAY COMFORT AND SUPPORT
Lightweight Breathability
Mesh helps keep your feel cool and comfortable off the court.
Support for Every Step
Inspired by the Air Jordan X, stretch laces hug your foot for a comfortable, secure fit. A mudguard wraps around the shoe and connects to the laces to provide all-day support.
Plush Cushioning
Lightweight foam provides soft cushioning with every step.
More Details